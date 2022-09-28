Jared Goff Sells Cali Home For $6.4 Mil, Pool & Private Golf Course

Jared Goff is officially closing the book on Los Angeles ... 'cause the Detroit Lions quarterback just sold his California home for $6.4 million -- a discount from his original ask!

The 5,369-square-foot home sits on 1.42 acres in Hidden Hills (home to the Kardashians) -- 30 miles west of downtown L.A. -- comes with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, a large kitchen with wine cellar, game room, and a 3-car garage.

The backyard has breathtaking mountain views ... and there's a custom pool and spa, fire pit, barbeque area, and a private mini-golf course.

There's also a 1,075-square-foot guest house that Goff used as an entertainment room.

The 27-year-old signal-caller bought the home in 2018 for a little over $4 million while suiting up for the L.A. Rams ... but when Goff was traded to the Lions in March 2021, the QB put the house on market.

The initial listing price of the home was $7.49 million. Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One represented Jared and the buyers.