Jeff Bezos, 'Partner' Lauren Sanchez Give $100M to Dolly Parton for Charity

Jeff Bezos is handing off a HUGE chunk of his cash to Dolly Parton ... and he's doing so with Lauren Sanchez right by his side -- and ICYMI, she's not his GF, she's his partner.

Jeff and Lauren sat down with CNN ... announcing Dolly as the recipient of this year's Bezos Courage and Civility Award -- funneling $100M to her, which will go toward her various charities.

Lauren's referred to as Bezos' partner in the interview. And, when he speaks about his charitable efforts he talks about how "we" are donating money.

They have been inseparable for the last 3 years, traveling the world and essentially living together. Lauren revealed she's planning on blasting into space on Bezos' Blue Origin rocket next year, and it's gonna be an all-female crew.