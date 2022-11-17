David Beckham's Football Skills Impress Peyton Manning, 'Look At The Hands!'

Play video content MEGA

No matter if it's a futbol or a football -- David Beckham apparently knows his way around it ... impressing the hell out of Peyton Manning with his pigskin skills this week!!!

The two legendary athletes shared a field to shoot a Frito-Lays World Cup advert ... and at one point during a break from filming, the guys got in a little catch.

Manning asked if he'd have to teach DB how to hurl the rock -- but after a throw or two, it became clear to the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback that wouldn't be necessary at all.

From around 30ish yards, Beckham had little to no problem getting the ball to Peyton ... and each time, The Sheriff grew more and more amazed by what he was seeing from the ex-soccer player.

"That's good!" Manning said. "Good grip! I like the high release!"

Beckham's spiral wasn't exactly the tightest ever -- but Manning noted neither was his during his playing days ... and it still got the job done.

Peyton also said he was impressed by Beckham's receiving skills -- complimenting the 47-year-old's soft hands!

As for if Peyton dabbled into soccer while the two were outside, it doesn't seem so ... with Manning saying simply, "I can't do his sport."