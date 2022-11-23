Tom Brady's Son Plays QB At Bucs Practice, Dad Loves It

There was not one, but TWO Bradys working out at QB at Buccaneers practice on Wednesday ... 'cause Tom's son got in some drills while visiting Dad -- and TB12 loved it!

15-year-old Jack swung by Tampa's day-before-Thanksgiving practice for a few hours -- and at points during the afternoon, he got to toss around the pigskin in front of Tom.

The high schooler -- who actually plays free safety and a little bit of quarterback for his H.S. team -- looked good ... rollin' out of the pocket with two hands on the ball, just like pops.

Looks like the Bucs have an extra QB at practice for Thanksgiving week. Tom Brady's son Jack is on hand in Tampa to give dad a little help. Could be called for roughing the passer with the bear-hug. @buccaneers @tombrady @wfla pic.twitter.com/L9Szuu3cjb — Bob Hansen (@WFLAHansen) November 23, 2022 @WFLAHansen

The younger Brady also showed off a similar follow-through as Dad as well!

Afterward, Brady spoke with media members about Jack -- his son with Bridget Moynahan --being around ... and he said he was super grateful for the opportunities.

"It's the best," Brady said. "I had him out here for training camp last year, which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. As much as I can be around him, the better it is."

TB12 said earlier this year on his 'Let's Go!' podcast that he never envisioned Jack following in his football footsteps ... but watching him play now is "one of the great highlights of my life."

In fact, Tom said the kid "actually moves better than I did at his age."