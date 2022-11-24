Father of Colorado Mass Shooter Homophobic, Says 'We Don't Do Gay'

The person who committed mass murder at an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs has not told authorities what motivated them, but if it's what lots of people suspect -- homophobia -- then the apple might not fall far from the tree.

Aaron Brink's first reaction when he learned his son had slaughtered 5 patrons at Club Q ... "I was scared. I was like, 'Oh my God, s***, is he gay? And he's not gay, Brink told a reporter sighing with relief."

He wasn't done ... Brink said, "I'm a Mormon. I'm a conservative Republican and I don't do gay. I don't do gay. We don't do gay."

Andreson Lee Aldrich says their nonbinary, but not everyone believes them. Several friends have come out and said they never even hinted they were prior to the murders. Some believe their saying this to avoid being hit with hate crimes in addition to murder and other charges.

Brink, who is a porn star who goes by the name Dick Delaware, did express remorse for what his son did ... "There's no excuse for going and killing people. If you're killing people, there's something wrong. It's not the answer." he went on to say, "I'm so sorry for your loss."

It's unclear when the 2 became estranged, but Brink says Aldrich got a name change after he became involved in porn. He also said he was falsely informed by his ex-wife Aldrich committed suicide in 2016.