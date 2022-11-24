National Dog Show Presented By Purina, Behind The Scenes Photos

Some put on the football game on Thanksgiving, and some tune into Macy's big parade ... but MILLIONS of fans of our four-legged friends are watching the National Dog Show on Turkey Day.

We've gotten some behind the scenes pics of NBC's pup competition, presented by Purina, an event that catches an average of 20M sets of eyes every year -- it's televised directly after Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 breeds are goin' for gold at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center ... and these furry friends are just as loveable as they are dedicated to the hustle -- especially this little face licker!

Grooming is no joke to dog handlers, because they put their animals through some rigorous steps to look 'Best in Show' ... including this doggy that's getting its ears primed for the big day!