'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Stroke

Play video content Instagram / @neneleakes

NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital ... two months after a frightening medical emergency.

The 'RHOA' star just shared a positive health update on her son Brentt Leakes ... posting videos of him walking out of a hospital Wednesday after suffering both a heart attack and a stroke.

In the videos, Brentt is slowly walking down the hospital hallways as nurses cheer him on and say goodbye as he heads for the exit.

It's a huge accomplishment for NeNe's son ... she also shared videos of his long road to recovery ... because he had to learn how to walk again.

Other photos show Brentt in his hospital bed, hooked up to medical devices as NeNe sits by his bedside.

TMZ broke the story ... Brentt suffered a stroke and heart failure in September and was taken to a Georgia hospital, where he remained until Wednesday.

Play video content 10/10/22

At the time, NeNe said Brentt was having trouble speaking ... but now she says her son is not only walking again, but also talking.