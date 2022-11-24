Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Stroke

NeNe Leakes 23-YEAR-OLD SON LEAVES HOSPITAL ... Two Months After Stroke, Heart Failure

11/24/2022 1:49 PM PT
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Instagram / @neneleakes

NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son is finally home from the hospital ... two months after a frightening medical emergency.

The 'RHOA' star just shared a positive health update on her son Brentt Leakes ... posting videos of him walking out of a hospital Wednesday after suffering both a heart attack and a stroke.

nene leakes, Brentt Leakes

In the videos, Brentt is slowly walking down the hospital hallways as nurses cheer him on and say goodbye as he heads for the exit.

It's a huge accomplishment for NeNe's son ... she also shared videos of his long road to recovery ... because he had to learn how to walk again.

Instagram

Other photos show Brentt in his hospital bed, hooked up to medical devices as NeNe sits by his bedside.

TMZ broke the story ... Brentt suffered a stroke and heart failure in September and was taken to a Georgia hospital, where he remained until Wednesday.

10/10/22
UPDATE FROM MOM

At the time, NeNe said Brentt was having trouble speaking ... but now she says her son is not only walking again, but also talking.

Sounds like the Leakes household has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later