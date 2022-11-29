Floyd Mayweather Drops $3.1 Million On Art At Art Basel In Miami

Floyd Mayweather was in the mood to shop ... so the 50-0 boxing superstar just spent $3.1 MILLION in about 60 minutes, taking about a dozen fancy/expensive pieces of art off the wall at Art Basel in Miami, sources tell TMZ Sports.

Mayweather, along with billionaire Robert Smith and friend Jona Rechnitz, linked up at the Scope Art Show at the famed festival in south Florida ... and the men went on a shopping spree Tuesday night.

It's unclear exactly what Floyd purchased ... but we're told it was between 10 and 12 pieces, totaling around $3.1 million.

Of course, Art Basel routinely draws some of the biggest celebrities and athletes in the world. In fact, on Tuesday, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Martha Stewart, Amar'e Stoudemire and Sylvester Stallone, in addition to TBE, were in the building.

But, there's a good chance none spent more than Floyd.

And, it doesn't sound like he's done just yet ... we're told Mayweather's set to attend another show tomorrow -- and don't be surprised if he makes another big purchase.