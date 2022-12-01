600 Breezy Strung Along for 7 Months in Epic Catfish Story

Chicago rapper 600 Breezy once got catfished by a girl so bad, she had him drive deep into the Georgia boonies for 2 hours ... to an address that didn't even exist!!!

Breezo was a recent guest on "Trsh Talk" where he openly admitted to being strung along for months without a meet-up … claiming the girl was so fine in her photos, anyone would've taken the bait!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And, take the bait he did … Breezo says that after roughly 7 months of phone convos, he finally realized it was a hoax when she stopped responding during the car trip off to nowhere.

Breezo says he even sought advice from actual episodes of MTV's 'Catfish' for guidance — which just celebrated its 10th anniversary of bursting phony relationship bubbles on TV.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To make things even crazier for Breezo, he says the real woman -- an alleged prostitute with an overbearing pimp -- reached out to him after he posted her pics on IG, and cursed him out while naked in the shower!!!

Breezo says he eventually did get a glimpse of his catfisher -- he didn't specify how -- but to his surprise, he found her attractive as well!!! 😫