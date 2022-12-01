Brittany Aldean Throws Out Balenciaga Amid Child BDSM Photo Scandal

Brittany Aldean is making it clear ... all of her Balenciaga gear is going to the dump in a very expensive protest of the company's child BDSM photo shoot controversy.

Jason Aldean's wife used an IG post Wednesday to state her position on the scandal -- showing herself hauling out 2 garbage bags filled with thousands of dollars worth of Balenciaga. She captioned it ... "It’s trash day @balenciaga."

Performative, for sure, but Brittany's stance is one several celebs are making in the wake of the designer coming under fire for its ad campaign featuring children with stuffed bears in BDSM gear.

One pic also showed legal documents referencing child pornography.

Balenciaga's since pulled the images and placed blame on the marketing agency it hired for the campaign. It also filed a $25 million lawsuit against the agency.

Just like Brittany, rapper/YouTuber Omi In A Hellcat ripped into Balenciaga -- although, he took his protest one step further. Instead of just tossing his stuff, he burned all of it in a backyard firepit ... and cursed anyone who still supports the brand.

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022 @KimKardashian

As we reported, Kim Kardashian first announced she was 're-evaluating' her partnership with the brand, and then pulled the plug altogether.

TMZ broke the story ... she declined an offer from the brand and has since ditched the Balenciaga outfits she was set to wear at upcoming events.