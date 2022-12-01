Second Lakers Fan Nails Half-Court Shot Challenge, Makes $25k!

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

The Lakers might need to switch up their promotional giveaways at this point ... 'cause yet another fan sank a half-court shot at Wednesday's game -- resulting in a $25,000 payday!!

The unbelievable moment went down during a break in the action at Crypto.com Arena ... when the man selected for the MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot pulled up from deep -- and drained the shot!!

The dude fell to his knees to soak in the moment ... before getting back up and hyping the crowd.

It's a helluva shot, but it's even more insane considering what went down at Tuesday's game.

Remember, a fan went ballistic just two days ago after succeeding in the same challenge ... which came with a fat $75k check. The bucket had the Lakers players going wild ... with Anthony Davis giving the guy a big hug.

Play video content Instagram/Lakers

The probability of this happening AGAIN is so slim ... especially when most participants can't even make it to the end of the court, let alone come close to nailing the shot.

The scoring continued for LeBron James and Co. ... with the Purple & Gold running away with the 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.