Lamar Odom Says He Got Pawned Lakers Championship Rings Back

Lamar Odom has been reunited with his beloved Lakers championship rings -- the ex-NBA star says the man who bought the bling years ago made an incredible gesture and gifted them back to him.

42-year-old Odom famously pawned off the rings in 2016 to help pay medical bills after his near-fatal drug overdose at the Love Ranch brothel ... and they were eventually sold at an auction in 2020.

Lamar opened up about the 2009 and 2010 Finals keepsakes on the debut episode of his new "On The LO" podcast ... saying he was flat broke and in the darkest time of his life after his divorce from Khloe Kardashian ... and he regretted giving them up ever since.

But the story has a happy ending ... because Lamar says when he went to the Laker game on Oct. 20, he happened to run into the exact fan who bought the rings for $36,600 and $78,000 each.

Odom says the guy -- who regularly attended Laker games during his career -- explained Lamar should have them back ... because he's the one who earned them alongside Kobe Bryant.

But the two didn't even have to negotiate a deal -- the man gave them back to Lamar for free!!