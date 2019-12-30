Lamar Odom's Pawned NBA Championship Rings Hit Auction, Could Fetch $100K!

Exclusive Heritage Auctions

The NBA Championship rings Lamar Odom famously pawned a few years ago are hitting the auction block ... and they can be all yours if ya got $100,000 layin' around!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the bling Odom received for winning titles with the L.A. Lakers in 2008-09 and 2009-10 are set to go up for sale ... and we're told they could fetch $50K A-PIECE!

The rings are REALLY cool ... each one boasts a TON of diamonds -- and the special engravings on each include realistic portraits of Odom's face.

Heritage Auctions

We're told the ice is pretty heavy too ... the '09 ring weighs in at 75 grams, while the '10 ring comes in at 69 grams -- and both come with their original display boxes.

As for how the rings got to the Heritage Auctions block ... that story is pretty wild, because Odom reportedly pawned them off for just a few hundred bucks during the height of his issues with Khloe Kardashian several years ago -- and he never fought to get them back.

We're told bidding will begin late next month ... and close sometime in February.