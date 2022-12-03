Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick

Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill.

The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.

The group posted a statement to Instagram ... "It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform. He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night's Las Vegas show. We sincerely apologize for the last-minute notice." All tickets will be refunded.

Back in May, the singer also experienced health problems ... Steven voluntarily went to rehab after relapsing on pain meds following foot surgery. As a result, Aerosmith was forced to cancel the first leg of their Vegas residency over the summer. They started performing again in September.