CeeDee Lamb Fan Spits On Cowboys Supporters During Altercation At SNF Game

A verbal confrontation took a wet turn at the Cowboys vs. Colts game during Sunday Night Football ... when a fan in a CeeDee Lamb jersey spit on two Dallas supporters -- and TMZ Sports has the video.

The incident went down at the end of the Cowboys' 54-19 blowout win over Indianapolis at AT&T Stadium ... when a woman started arguing with a couple.

It's unclear what sparked the altercation ... but it got so heated, the fan in the Lamb jersey hocked a loogie in the couple's faces before walking up the stairs. Apparently, Dallas' big victory wasn't enough to calm both sides.

The fan made quite the exit -- making a "kiss my ass" motion as she left the area. No word on whether security got involved.

The couple surprisingly didn't freak out over the spitting ... they simply cheered as the woman walked away.

As for the action on the field, Dak Prescott and Co. turned the game into a cakewalk... with CeeDee, Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott playing well in the win.

Eagles lost twice on Saturday nightpic.twitter.com/95mAIf0a6N — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 10, 2022 @B1ackSchefter

It's not the first time a Lamb fan has gotten into an altercation in the stands -- as we previously reported, a dude wearing a #88 jersey clocked an Eagles fan back in January.