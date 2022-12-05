Jazz Star Jordan Clarkson Fined $15,000 For Hurling Headband Into Stands
Jazz Star Jordan Clarkson Fined $15,000 ... After Heaving Headband Into Stands
12/5/2022 3:40 PM PT
Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson's wallet is now $15,000 lighter ... and it's all 'cause he hurled his headband in disgust during a game on Saturday.
For real.
The NBA just announced the fine ... docking the 30-year-old for heaving the sweat guard into the stands just before Utah lost 116-111 to the Trail Blazers over the weekend.
You can see video of Jordan Clarkson throwing his headband here.— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 5, 2022 @BensHoops
Clearly wasn’t directed at anyone, and went into the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/9aUXcvIQoL
Many believed Clarkson could avoid the fee -- as, after all, the headband didn't hit anybody.
Clearly, though, that didn't matter to NBA exec Joe Dumars, who handed down the punishment regardless on Monday afternoon.
The good news for Clarkson? He's made over $86 MILLION in his NBA career ... so the fine ain't going to hurt too much.
Clarkson was not the only player to have his bank account dinged by the league on Monday -- officials also announced Minnesota star D'Angelo Russell was fined $20,000 for using inappropriate language toward a ref during the Timberwolves' loss to the Thunder on Saturday.