Jazz Star Jordan Clarkson Fined $15,000 For Hurling Headband Into Stands

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson's wallet is now $15,000 lighter ... and it's all 'cause he hurled his headband in disgust during a game on Saturday.

For real.

The NBA just announced the fine ... docking the 30-year-old for heaving the sweat guard into the stands just before Utah lost 116-111 to the Trail Blazers over the weekend.

You can see video of Jordan Clarkson throwing his headband here.



Clearly wasn’t directed at anyone, and went into the empty seats. pic.twitter.com/9aUXcvIQoL — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 5, 2022 @BensHoops

Many believed Clarkson could avoid the fee -- as, after all, the headband didn't hit anybody.

Clearly, though, that didn't matter to NBA exec Joe Dumars, who handed down the punishment regardless on Monday afternoon.

The good news for Clarkson? He's made over $86 MILLION in his NBA career ... so the fine ain't going to hurt too much.