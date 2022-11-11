Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Fined $15k For Flipping Bird ... During Game

Chicago Bulls player Nikola Vucevic will have to cough up some dough for giving somebody the middle finger during Wednesday's game ... getting hit with a $15K fine for the "obscene gesture."

The 6'10" center was pissed when a ref called him for traveling in the 1st quarter of the Bulls vs. Pelicans matchup ... and was so fired up, he let the middle finger fly.

Here's where the incident occurred:

Unfortunately for Nikola, the cameras caught the 2-time All-Star red-handed on the broadcast ... pretty much solidifying an impending punishment.

Joe Dumars -- the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations of the NBA -- announced the penalty on Friday ... forcing the hooper to shell out the $15K.

It's unclear whether Vucevic -- who signed with Chi-Town in 2021 -- was flippin' off the referee who made the call or a fan in the stands ... but ultimately, it doesn't matter in the Association's eyes.