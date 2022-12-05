Lil Uzi Vert Surprises City Girl JT With Rolls-Royce Truck For 30th Bday

Play video content

City Girls' JT apparently had a lovers quarrel with Lil Uzi Vert going into Thanksgiving weekend when she told her 2.6 million followers she was a single woman -- but the two have since patched things up.

The City Girl threw a huge 30th birthday party over the weekend where Uzi blessed her with a brand new set of luxury wheels!!!

The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper capped off her Miami bash by surprising his boo with a black x black Rolls-Royce Cullinan ... instantly inducing waterworks all over her face.

Following the double R reveal, JT trumped her previous tweet with more affectionate ones ... proclaiming Uzi to be the "g.o.a.t." boyfriend and revealed that her heart was full.

Play video content Instagram / thegirljt

The inside of JT's party was just as lit as her lifestyle -- Yung Miami and Saucy Santana were a living rich flex and the venue was decked out with large billboards containing some of JT's most memorable lyrics.

The two are amongst hip hop's most generous power couple. JT actually blessed Uzi with a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a BMW G 310 R Sport motorcycle for his birthday last August.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.