Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He's Hoping For Birthday Sex, 'Get A Little Freaky'

They don't call him the Greek Freak for nothing.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo turns 28 on Tuesday ... and he wants to celebrate his big day by knockin' boots.

The 2-time MVP revealed his birthday plans with reporters after the Bucks' 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic ... saying he was hoping for a cake, a card and maybe some jewelry -- but there was one thing he was really looking forward to.

Giannis on his birthday plans tomorrow. He’d like a watch and … well, just watch this. pic.twitter.com/PZvKaUl4YI — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 6, 2022 @ByTimReynolds

"Once I put my kids to bed you never know what can happen," Giannis said while holding a Homer Simpson doll. "Might get a little bit freaky."

The champ had a big ass grin on his face as he seemingly spoke the idea into existence ... even giving the media a wink.

The journalists in attendance couldn't help but laugh ... but it's unclear if his longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, found it funny.

Of course, Giannis has never shied away from his sexual desires -- he hilariously revealed an oral sex bell on Valentine's Day back in 2018, much to Mariah's chagrin.

Giannis and Mariah have two kids together ... and maybe #3 is on the way??