TCU, GW Women's Basketball Teams Get Into Fistfight On Court, 8 Players Ejected

Punches were thrown, lots of them, in Monday night's TCU-George Washington women's basketball game ... a wild fistfight erupted, resulting in eight players being ejected.

It all went down at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX ... TCU forward Bella Cravens got pissed after GW guard Essence Brown pulled her hair while trying to take the ball away.

It all started with an accidental hair pull and just escalated from there. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/4HIBOqablN — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022 @n1a2v3y4

It's unclear if Brown acted with intent, but that didn't matter to Cravens ... who immediately went after Brown, sparking the WWE-style showdown on the court.

In the clip, the two women come face-to-face, and Cravens pushes Brown ... that's when things escalated, with punches being thrown from both parties.

Women from both teams tried to separate the two, but in the midst of that, a player from TCU pushes Brown in the back, and she appears to lose her balance.

#TCU head coach Raegan Pebley had this to say following the game, regarding the fight between TCU and George Washington that resulted in the ejection of eight players. pic.twitter.com/8eWRqmkjTD — Frogs Today (@frogstoday) December 6, 2022 @frogstoday

TCU's head coach Raegan Pebley address the incident, saying, "We never want to be a part of anything like that. We don't ever want to be a part of anything like that."

"Whenever something like that happens right in front of a bench as opposed to the other sideline or the middle of the floor, it's super vulnerable."

After 18 minutes of stoppage, here’s the final carnage: pic.twitter.com/5eOBfjPnaP — Daniel Frank (@n1a2v3y4) December 6, 2022 @n1a2v3y4

Pebley said she thought the officials -- who ejected eight players, including Cravens and Brown -- did a good job of managing the chaos in that moment and throughout the game.