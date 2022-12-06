Three Slain UVA Football Players Posthumously Awarded Degrees

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry -- the three Univ. of Virginia football players who were tragically shot and killed in a terrifying incident on campus last month -- have been posthumously awarded degrees.

The school announced the honors on Monday ... with athletic director Carla Williams saying the gesture became important to her and the university after having talked with Davis' family at his funeral last month.

"He worked extremely hard for it," Williams said of Davis' degree.

Davis had majored in African American and African studies. Perry double majored in studio art and African American and African studies. Chandler, meanwhile, majored in American studies.

"It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel and D'Sean," Williams added.

As we previously reported, Davis, Chandler, and Perry all died while returning to campus from a class field trip on Nov. 13.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former UVA football player, is the man police have accused of pulling the trigger. He's since been hit with multiple charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

Two other students, including UVA running back Mike Hollins, were also wounded in the shooting ... but both have since been released from the hospital following treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.