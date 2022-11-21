UVA Running Back Mike Hollins Released From Hospital After Shooting

University of Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of the hospital after being seriously injured in the tragic shooting last week ... his mother announced.

Hollins was shot in the back during the horrifying incident that resulted in the death of his three teammates, D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. He spent time in the ICU and required two surgeries in the days following the shooting.

Hollins' mother shared the positive update on Monday ... saying Mike's improved enough to continue his recovery from the comfort of his home.

"Mike has been discharged!!!" Brenda Hollins said on Twitter. "HALLELUJAH I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls."

"This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!" she added. "Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life."

Brenda -- who attended the three players' funeral services on Sunday -- also calls for the community to keep their loved ones in their thoughts ... saying, "Please continue to pray for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families. They need us!!! GOD is amazing!"