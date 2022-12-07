Dustin Poirier Released From Hospital, Straight To Daughters School Play

Dustin Poirier was just released from the hospital after battling a nasty Staph infection -- but the UFC star refused to miss even a beat of daddy duty -- the lightweight contender went straight to watch his daughter in her school play!

33-year-old Dustin, on crutches, along with his wife, Jolie, attended their six-year-old daughter Parker's play in Louisiana ... where his adorable little girl was dressed as an angel.

"Straight from the hospital to the school play to see my little angel this morning!" Poirier wrote on social media.

Just a day ago, Poirier was laying in a hospital bed as doctors treated his left foot ... after he came down with a Staph infection.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Staph infections are caused by staphylococcus bacteria." They typically clear up after the patients been treated with an antibiotic. But, MC says that's not always the case.

"However, some staph infections no longer respond, or become resistant, to common antibiotics. To treat antibiotic-resistant staph infections, health care providers may need to use antibiotics that can cause more side effects."

Dustin posted a photo of the mangled appendage ... and captioned it with what we were all thinking -- "Wut da helllll?"

As serious as the infection can be, it's great news to see DP discharged from the hospital.

Poirier was last in the Octagon at UFC 281 ... where he defeated Michael Chandler in one of the year's most exciting fights.

It's unclear how long it'll be until Dustin's ready to fight again.