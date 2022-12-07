Marvin Sapp Didn't Like Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Dominating Gospel Music

Ye's 'Jesus Is King' Was an 'L' ...

Kanye West's 2019 gospel album "Jesus Is King" made Billboard history several times over -- but gospel music legend Marvin Sapp is sympathetic to other artists who, he says, fell victim to Ye's immense celebrity!!!

Marvin thinks gospel music is far too welcoming ... something he lamented with VladTV, saying the genre jumps to include artists in its ranks just because they happen to make a song or 2 about God.

He also cited Lil Nas X's country music controversy over his "Old Town Road" hit as an example.

Marvin called Kanye's popularity at the pulpit "unfair" ... suggesting Ye doesn't actually live out the lifestyle that reflects gospel music.

"Jesus Is King" became the first album to top the Billboard 200, R&B/Hip-Hop, Rap, Christian and Gospel albums charts at the same time ... and many artists saw their efforts totally erased from memory upon its release.

Marvin released his fifteenth studio album "Substance" back in June ... and as you can probably guess, it didn't get anywhere near the amount of attention as "Jesus Is King."