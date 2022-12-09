Ukrainian Olympic Hero Yuriy Cheban Auctioning Off 2 Gold Medals, Money To War Relief

Ukrainian Olympic hero Yuriy Cheban, one of the country's greatest and most decorated sports heroes, is auctioning off his 2 gold and 1 bronze medals ... with the money going to the war effort in Ukraine.

Cheban contacted SCP Auctions ... who put his 2008 Bronze (Beijing), 2012 Gold (London), and 2016 Gold (Rio de Janeiro) medals on the auction block. The medals will be auctioned off separately.

The proceeds are going to Olympic Circle ... an organization "created by sportsmen to help fight Russian occupants in southern Ukraine by funding defense and recovery efforts." OC says they provide everything from equipment to fight, to toys for kids as well as food for Ukrainians in need.

Cheban is one of the greatest sprint canoeists ever ... and it's the event where he won his medals.

Awesome prices for what most would consider a worthy cause ... but if you're interested, you're running out of time! The auction closes on Saturday.

The 2012 and 2016 Gold both have bids of $16k ... meanwhile, the bronze medal has a bid of nearly $7K.