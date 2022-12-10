Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madonna’s VMA For 'Papa Don't Preach' Sells At Auction

Madonna VMA Moonman Sold!!! It's a $38K Bargain, 'Papa'

12/10/2022 12:10 AM PT
madonna
Getty/RR Auction Composite

One of Madonna's iconic '80s MTV Video Music Awards -- this one for "Best Female Video" -- has a new home after a lucky buyer snatched it off the auction block.

RR Auction tells TMZ ... Madonna's VMA, aka the Moonman trophy, for her hit song "Papa Don't Preach" went to the highest bidder, who dropped $38,484.

RR Auction

As we reported ... the shiny Madge memorabilia was expected to fetch around $60k before the bidding began, so someone got themselves a sweet deal.

In case you didn't know, the song came out in 1986 as a single from her album "True Blue" ... and it became the pop star's 4th number-one hit.

"Papa Don't Preach" -- Madonna's song about teen pregnancy -- ended up garnering 3 VMA noms and a Grammy nomination for "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance."

forest gump
RR Auction

A few other big-ticket items at the auction included Tom Hanks' screen-worn military uniform from "Forrest Gump" ... which sold for $20,771.

nirvana
RR Auction

Pete Rose's milestone bat, which he used to break Honus Wagner's singles record, got a winning bid of $23,293 -- and Nirvana's "In Utero" CD booklet, signed two months before Kurt Cobain's passing, went for nearly $12K.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later