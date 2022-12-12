Jared Gordon Opens Up On Paddy Pimblett Loss, Admittedly Bitter, Wants Rematch

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jared Gordon is admittedly "really bitter" over the controversial loss to Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett saying everyone knows he won -- even fans of Pimblett -- and he wants a rematch!

TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Gordon the morning after his heartbreaking, unanimous decision loss to 27-year-old Pimblett -- an outcome that shocked many fans, fighters, and journalists -- and asked how he was feeling.

"I'm obviously upset. I've been in some dark places before, this hasn't reached the level I've been to before but I'm still really bitter, but I believe my stock went up more than it could've if I won say a boring fight. I know everyone knows I won. I know I won."

Gordon continued ... "The UFC staff, major players from the UFC staff, all the fighters. All the fighters. All the of the MMA jouranlist. All of Twitter. The Paddy fans. All the Scousers messaging me, 'Hey I'm from Liverpool. I'm a Paddy fan, but you won. You got a new fan in me.'"

As for what's next ... Gordon wants to run it back.

"I would love a rematch. I'll go to London to fight him, I don't care," Gordon said.

There's actually a card coming up at O2 in March ... UFC 286. Jared says he's 100% down to fight.

"I think it makes sense. I think it'd be great. When I win then I'll be 2-0. But on paper, 1-1. Then we'll have a trilogy and we'll really see what he's about."

The fight was officially scored 29-28 by all three cageside judges (all scored it 2 rounds to 1, for Pimblett).

But, almost all media members who scored the fight -- except one -- picked Gordon as the winner. Many had the fight 3 rounds to zero for Jared.

We also talked to Jared about the actual fight.

"I had him running around the cage. Backing him up. His punches were grazing ... I have a couple of bruises, but his punches were just landing on my hands and arms. I was landing the bigger shots. I got three takedowns. I had 6.5 minutes of control time. He had 30 seconds of control time. I stuffed his shots. I reversed his takedowns. I just don't how, in what world we're living in that he won."

We asked Gordon if he had a message for Pimblett.