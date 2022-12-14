The Kardashians-Jenners Throw Christmas Party for All Their Businesses

Play video content

'Tis the season, and the Kardashians threw a lavish workplace Christmas party to toast a year of success, just like your office does. Well, maybe a little more lavish than yours.

The celebration went down Tuesday night at the fam's longtime go-to restaurant, Casa Vega ... and Kylie made sure we got a glimpse at all their decorations and, of course, a good look at her fit for the night.

The party was all about honoring the Kardashian-Jenner business empire ... partly comprised of Kim Kardashian's shapewear collection SKIMS, Kylie's makeup line and Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Mama Kris made sure to give her daughters a shoutout ... as she boasted about their thriving companies.

Looked like a really good turnout ... not just for the family, but for all the folks who work behind the scenes on their various teams -- including Kim's longtime friend and business partner Tracy Romulus.

All the guests were in for major treats -- beyond the open bar -- as the fam prepped huge goodie bags filled with lots of gifts, including some items from Kim's SKIMS line.

Of course, the night had an open bar full of Kendall's 818 Tequila and a very festive menu ... with specialty cocktails like the "Holiday Hibiscus Paloma," the "Mistletoe Margarita" and the "Merry + Bright."