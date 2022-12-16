Golf Star Crushes Ball 236.2 MPH, Sets Record

Want to feel bad about your golf game? Here's long drive star, Kyle Berkshire, setting a new record ... by absolutely crushing a ball over 235 MPH!!!

The pro golfer -- who's become a legend for his ability to hit balls 450-plus yards -- set up inside of a TrackMan simulator on Thursday ... and went to town with his driver to try to land a new ball speed marker.

According to Golf.com, Berkshire took around 70 swings ... but with one of them, he was able to break the record for ball speed, hitting it a staggering 236.2 MPH.

In fact, according to the outlet, Berkshire accomplished the feat two more times in the sesh ... and said afterward he actually could've gotten to 238!!!

Berkshire said he fueled up with caffeine and music ... and said, "You've really got to put yourself in a place of fight or flight to push yourself past your maxes."

The 26-year-old, who PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau has trained with, believes at some point he'll completely dust his new record -- aiming for 240 MPH by next year.