Tiger Woods Withdraws From Tournament Over New Foot Injury, 'Difficult To Walk'

Tiger Woods has been sidelined once again.

The golfing legend revealed he has developed a new foot injury -- plantar fasciitis -- and he'll have to withdraw from this weekend's Hero World Challenge over it.

Woods said he made the decision after talking with his doctors and trainers ... adding that the condition is "making it difficult to walk."

The 46-year-old, however, still plans to perform his hosting duties at the event -- and he said he's still gunning to get in golf at two events next month.

"My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship," he said.

The Match -- a high-profile celebrity golf event where he will team up with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- goes down Dec. 10. The PNC Championship, where he'll team up with his son, Charlie Woods, goes down Dec. 15.

Tiger has battled ailments throughout his career, but has barely played since he badly broke his leg in a February 2021 car accident.

He logged rounds at The Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open this past year -- his first since the wreck -- but he withdrew from U.S. Open after his surgically repaired leg wasn't in good enough condition to compete.

My Tiger Woods daily Masters "limp" barometer is Hogan's Bridge at 12th hole where he was +3 on day. Clearly more labored each progressive round (especially on downhill) and using club as a cane.

"My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods tweeted at the time.