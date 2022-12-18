Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested for DV, Allegedly Beat Teen Daughter

Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter.

The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday morning in Miami on one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of domestic violence. He posed for this mug shot on the way in -- but as of late Sunday morning, he appears to have been released from custody.

According to the arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Stoudemire is alleged to have struck one of his teen daughters -- one is 17 and another is 14 -- across the face at least twice ... once with a closed fist, which was described by the girl as a punch, and another being a slap.

The report states that his daughter was left bloodied from the hits, and goes on to say the alleged victim described him as continuing to strike her body after the blows to her face.

The reason he allegedly snapped ... per cops, Amar'e described disciplining her after she responded with "attitude" to her grandma (Amar'e's mother) when she called for her at his house, which caused Amar'e to confront his kid ... and allegedly dole out a "whooping."