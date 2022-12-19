Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jack Johnson Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

12/19/2022 12:10 AM PT
Jack Johnson has gotten legal protection against a female fan he says poses a serious and alarming risk to his safety.

The "Better Together" singer testified at a hearing in Los Angeles Thursday about a woman he says keeps popping up at his shows and hotels, trying to get close to him.

Jack called into the hearing and the judge was convinced the woman is dangerous enough to warrant a 5-year order of protection.

TMZ broke the story ... Jack got a temporary order of protection two months ago, claiming the woman has been hounding him for years, with things escalating to the point where she recently confronted him at a hotel he was staying at on tour. He says she got in his face and it was so frightening cops came and detained her.

Under the new 5-year order ... the woman must steer clear of Jack, his wife Kim Baker and their 16-year-old son.

