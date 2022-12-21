Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Khloe Kardashian's Jordans Worn at Bronny's Game Skyrocket On Resale Market

Khloe Kardashian's Jordans Sales Spike On Resale Market ... After She Wears 'Em at Bronny's Game

12/21/2022 12:30 AM PT
Khloe Kardashian is trendsetting in an all-new way -- she's got the sneaker resale market popping, just because she wore a pair of Jordans to Bronny James' high school basketball game.

Khloe's Mocha Jordan 1's shot up in price after she rocked 'em last week, according to Remo from Walk Like Us ... a digital marketing company that works with resellers.

Remo tells TMZ ... the shoes normally go for a max of $130 for the women's grade school sizes, but after the Kardashian's appearance some are going as high as $600 -- which we're told is pretty rare, especially for the female sizes. FYI, sizes 6 and 7 are the most expensive right now.

We're told a spike like this is more common for men's size, but retailers instantly noticed the price jump up the same day Kim and Khloe sat courtside for the L.A. area high school showcase.

As we reported, the sisters were having a blast at the HS game featuring LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony's sons. The crowd was filled with celebs, including La La Anthony and Scottie Pippen, along with the K sisters.

BTW, despite all the drama with Kim's ex, Ye, Khloe has been seen in Yeezys from time to time. No similar sales spike for those kicks, but let's be honest ... that's on Ye!!!

