Justin Bieber Goes Shopping As He Nears $200M Deal To Sell Music Catalog

My Pockets Are About To Get Bigger

Justin Bieber is about to get a massive holiday bonus ... and he's already spending some of the money that's seemingly coming his way.

The singer and his wife Hailey splurged on Thursday, going shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills ... on the heels of reports emerging that Justin is nearing a roughly $200 million deal to sell his entire music catalog.

Justin's looking like someone who is about to cash in big-time ... evidenced by the huge grin on his face. The couple chowed down before going shopping, and Justin brought a coffee along with him.

Remember ... the Wall Street Journal is reporting Justin is closing in on a deal to sell his recorded music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for about $200 million.

So the Biebs has money to spend ... just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping.