Kardashians Bring Holiday Cheer, Makeovers and Donations for Alexandria House

The Kardashians put on their Santa hats for several moms and their kids in need this holiday season -- paying for them to get dolled up and showered with gifts just in time for Christmas.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kris, Kim and Khloe planned a very special day for the moms and kids being cared for by Alexandria House -- an L.A.-based nonprofit that provides safe, transitional housing for women/children moving on from emergency shelter.

As part of the seasonal treat, we're told the mothers were pampered at the behest of the Kardashians ... receiving makeovers from Glam Squad in the morning, and even getting free professional family portrait sessions from Larissa Block and Diana Henderson they could do with their own kiddos.

Not just that, but our sources tell us the Kardashians also arranged for the 2 shelter homes where the ladies and their kids stay to be decked out with Xmas lights from Christian Smith Lighting. They were all treated to a holiday dinner as well by the evening.

The Kardashians showed face, too, with in-person visits to the AH houses from Kim, Khloe and their daughters, North and True as well as Rob's daughter, Dream. We're told they mingled with volunteer staff and others, then handed out presents to the residents.

We're told the gifts were valued at over $5,000 per family -- with Google Chrome laptops, Skims, Good American gift cards, Kylie Skin and cosmetics, Safely candles, Beats studio buds, Hasbro toys, Squishmallows, gift cards for shoes, Lego sets and more.

This, our sources say, is on top of a 6-figure donation that was privately made by the Kardashians earlier this week.