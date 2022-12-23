Jets WR Coach Miles Austin Suspended For Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Miles Austin, the former Dallas Cowboys superstar and current wide receivers coach for the NY Jets, has been suspended by the NFL for violating its gambling policy ... the league announced Friday.

Austin's agent, however, said in a statement following the news that the 38-year-old is appealing the punishment ... saying Austin wagered "from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports."

"Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gamblign Policy for NFL Personnel," Austin's attorney added.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter ... Austin's ban will be "for a minimum of a year" if it's ultimately upheld.

Miles -- a two-time Pro Bowler who spent 10 seasons in the NFL -- got into coaching and scouting following the conclusion of his playing days ... first latching on as an intern with the Cowboys in 2017.

He later went on to become a 49ers quality control coach in 2019 ... before eventually landing the gig with the Jets in 2021.