Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Posts About Co-Parenting After Throwing Shade

Nick Cannon was spending some quality time with one of his kids and his baby mama, who put up a heartwarming post about it -- just hours after many believe she was throwin' some SERIOUS shade at Nick.

Model Lanisha Cole -- mother to 3-month-old Onyx -- took to social media Thursday, showing Nick and her taking their kiddo to "her first class" ... saying "Co parenting is a breeze when you see eye to eye."

It's a pretty sweet post ... but Lanisha put up a lengthy post less than a day prior, seemingly about Nick -- talking about being "surrounded by so much love - and it's not fake IG photo op love - it's real day in and day out love."

FYI -- she said this as Nick was featured in Christmas posts with some of his other kids by moms Abby De La Rosa and Bre Tiesi.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She also wrote about putting herself through unnecessary heartbreak -- and talked about getting out of "toxic relationships."

It's a doozy of a post ... and while it's unclear who specifically she's referring to, many online are betting on a connection to Nick.