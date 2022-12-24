Darlene Love Shows Sell Out After Mariah Carey Calls Her Queen Of Christmas

Darlene Love is feeling the love this holiday season ... her shows have sold out after getting blessings from Mariah Carey, who anointed her the ultimate Queen of Christmas.

Darlene's rep, Len Evans, tells TMZ ... Darlene hasn't personally spoken to MC since all the social media banter about who should hold the title as the Xmas Queen, but she couldn't be happier after Mariah gave her her flowers.

ICYMI, Mariah posted a heartfelt IG post to honor Darlene ... handing her the title, Queen of Christmas.

Darlene's team says the acknowledgment helped sell out all 11 of her holiday shows! Some of those fans have divided loyalty between her and Mariah ... underscoring there's enough love to go around for both.

One fan messaged her saying ... "I wasn’t a fan before and never heard of you but if Mariah says you’re the Queen of Christmas then I’m a fan."

There's been a lot of back and forth over the QOC title after Mariah Carey filed to trademark the phrase, which was rejected. It didn't sit right with Darlene, who felt anyone should be free to use the term, including herself.

Darlene's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" is a holiday hit, and ditto to her versions of "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and her 'Home Alone 2' track, "All Alone on Christmas."