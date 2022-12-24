Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Antisemitic Views ... In New Interview

Whoopi Goldberg is ending 2022 by once again invoking her controversial views that have widely been considered antisemitic -- openly wondering what she said that was so bad.

The famous cohost of "The View" chatted with The Times, where her so-called "cancelation" was brought up ... and it got Whoopi on a new mini-rant about the Jewish people and whether they're a race or not -- something that got her in trouble earlier this year.

Whoopi says that Jewish people themselves are divided on whether they're actually a race or not, even quoting one Jewish friend as saying ... "Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race."

The author points out what many have already said on this issue -- namely, that the Nazis viewed the Jews as a race, therefore (in this context) they should be discussed as such.

To that, Whoopi replied ... "Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?"

Whoopi goes on to double down on the notion that the Holocaust wasn't about race, from her POV, by saying ... "Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

When the author points out to Whoopi that physical tests were being done to Jews to determine if they were, in fact, Jewish in Nazi Germany -- again emphasizing that Nazis viewed Jews as a race -- Whoopi pushed back and said ... "They did that to Black people too. But it doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

She seems hung up on semantics -- specifically, between race and ethnicity (which are different) -- all 'cause "Jewish" doesn't show up on the census under race. Regardless, there's no doubt Jewish identity is multi-faceted -- and Jews are, for sure, an ethnic group ... and have been viewed through this lens throughout pretty much all of history.

Why Whoopi continues to nitpick this issue is beyond us, but this is definitely a 180 from her apology ... which she delivered shortly before she was suspended for two weeks.