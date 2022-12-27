Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Hit The Ski Slopes In Aspen

Jeff Bezos and his boo Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives this holiday season ... tacklin' the slopes in the snow as a couple!

Jeff and Lauren strapped on some ski boots and took to Aspen, CO Tuesday -- enjoyin' each other's company, no doubt ... as they tried their luck on some of the many slopes in the area.

We're told the couple was on the slopes for about an hour and a half before comin' back down around lunchtime. JB and LS were also a part of a big group with an instructor -- unclear if any of Jeff's high-profile pals tagged along, though.

As you know, Jeff and Lauren have been inseparable for the last 3 years, traveling the world and essentially living together. Lauren even revealed she's planning on blasting into space on Bezos' Blue Origin rocket next year, and it's gonna be an all-female crew.