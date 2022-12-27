Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Hit The Ski Slopes In Aspen

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Ski-Son's Greetings! ❄ ... Hit Aspen Slopes

12/27/2022 1:03 PM PT
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado
Backgrid

Jeff Bezos and his boo Lauren Sanchez are living their best lives this holiday season ... tacklin' the slopes in the snow as a couple!

Jeff and Lauren strapped on some ski boots and took to Aspen, CO Tuesday -- enjoyin' each other's company, no doubt ... as they tried their luck on some of the many slopes in the area.

Backgrid

We're told the couple was on the slopes for about an hour and a half before comin' back down around lunchtime. JB and LS were also a part of a big group with an instructor -- unclear if any of Jeff's high-profile pals tagged along, though.

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Together
As you know, Jeff and Lauren have been inseparable for the last 3 years, traveling the world and essentially living together. Lauren even revealed she's planning on blasting into space on Bezos' Blue Origin rocket next year, and it's gonna be an all-female crew.

Backgrid

Sounds like this is another trip for the books ... BTW -- unclear what's bein' passed out on the ski lift here, but Lauren's making it look like her card just got pulled out of a deck! What a magical time.

