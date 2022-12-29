Mark Jackson Ready To Be An NBA Coach Again, 'I Look Forward To That Day'

Play video content TMZ.com

Mark Jackson is champing at the bit for another shot at coaching -- the former player/TV analyst tells TMZ Sports that if teams are interested in hiring him, all they have to do is call!!

"I got my phone on," Jackson said when we spoke with him at LAX recently. "I'm more than available. They know how to find me."

"I look forward to that day."

Jackson's last stint as an NBA head coach was with the Warriors in 2014 ... where he spent three seasons with the team before he was replaced by Steve Kerr.

The Warriors improved each season with Jackson at the helm ... winning 121 games in the regular season and nine games in the postseason.

But, the Warriors opted to go a different direction and brought in Kerr as the team's next head coach ... which paved the way for Jackson to reunite with Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen as an ESPN broadcaster.

Mark has become a famous face and voice in the broadcast booth ... calling some of the NBA's biggest games over the years. However, Jackson's name is always mentioned whenever a coaching vacancy arises because of his success with the Dubs.