Catherine Hicks Says '7th Heaven' Reboot Not Happening, Done Acting

Catherine Hicks is shutting down any notion of a "7th Heaven" reunion, reboot or remake ... saying far too much has changed, and it just wouldn't be the same. Unless ...

We'll get to her one caveat, but when we caught up with Catherine in Bev Hills, we raised the issue of a possible second coming for her hit family drama.

She pretty quickly shot down any hope of it happening ... pointing to the fact the kids from the show have all grown up. She also made it clear she doesn't act anymore. Instead, she's focusing on being a mom in real life, not just one on screen.

As for her on-screen hubby, Stephen Collins, he'd definitely be out because he's "gone" ... as Catherine very gently put it.

Remember, TMZ got audio back in 2014 of Collins confessing to his then-wife Faye Grant he molested and/or exposed himself to 3 girls between the ages of 11 and 13. He ended up not being prosecuted due to the statute of limitations ... but his marriage went up in flames, and he fled Hollywood.

The last time we talked to Catherine, she talked about forgiveness and being open to the idea of a reunion with the disgraced actor -- but, now it sounds like all those ships have sailed for her.

