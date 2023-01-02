Britney Spears to Sell $12 Million Home She Bought Only Months Ago

Out With the New, Back Into The Old ...

Britney Spears wanted to start fresh in a brand-spankin' new home to celebrate her freedom from the conservatorship ... but turns out, the grass ain't always greener, and she's planning on unloading the pricey pad.

TMZ broke the story back in June ... Britney and her hubby, Sam Asghari, plunked down $11.8 million back in June for a massive 11,650 sq. foot home on 1.6 acres in Calabasas. In fact, the home was located in the same neighborhood as Brit's ex, Kevin Federline.

However, sources close to Britney tell us she just hasn't fallen in love with the new home, and is planning on selling it in 2023.

But, don't worry, Britney won't be homeless, she still owns the Thousand Oaks mansion she bought back in 2015 for $7.5 million -- the same place that boasts one of the most iconic living room backdrops on social media ... thanks to Britney's Instagram videos.

Unclear if Britney will decide to start searching for another new home, or if she'll just stay in the OG crib ... but she'll have plenty of money free up once she unloads the new crib.

