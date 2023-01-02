Equinox Under Fire for Banning New Members on New Year's Day

Fitness company Equinox is catchin' heat online after launching a day-long campaign to lock out newcomers, blasting that all too common New Year's resolution -- hit the gym, and then quickly give up.

Those looking to start 2023 off with a bang would've been met with a message to stop you in your tracks ... that is, if you tried getting an Equinox membership -- because the company's "We Don't Speak January" campaign was plastered all over its site.

Equinox said it wasn't signing up new clients on January 1, calling the month a "fantasy delivered to your door in a pastel-colored box."

The company says life doesn't start at beginning of the year -- and neither does Equinox, apparently.

An interesting concept ... but one that was met with negativity online. One potential client called the campaign "super cringe and pointless," and another said, "I hate equinox for many reasons, but this is definitely a new low."

The campaign we developed with our friends at Equinox aims to snub short-term New Year resolutions and encourage dedication, instead. To drive the message home, the entire chain is preventing new customers from attaining Equinox memberships on New Year‘s Day. (So try tomorrow.🧡) pic.twitter.com/9xvLXs7MDQ — Brian Collins (@briancollins1) January 1, 2023 @briancollins1

The point of the campaign was to drive dedication to the brand, according to Brian Collins -- who worked on the concept ... as a way to "snub short-term resolutions."