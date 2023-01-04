Bryan Kohberger On His Way Back to Idaho to Face Murder Charges

Bryan Kohberger is on his way back to Idaho to face murder charges, a day after he told a Pennsylvania judge he would not fight extradition.

Kohberger was moved from the Monroe County Correctional Facility at around 6 AM ET. Pennsylvania State Police said he will fly back to Idaho, although no one has said if he'd fly commercial.

He already has a public defender in Idaho, so the legal process will immediately kick in. He should face a judge in a day or 2 to answer to the 4 charges of first-degree murder. Idaho has a death penalty, although the prosecutor has not said if he'll seek it.

TMZ broke the story, Kohberger and his father were stopped twice in Indiana on December 15 by patrol officers for following too close ... this, on their way from Washington to Pennsylvania. Kohberger, who was driving, was just given a warning and allowed to proceed.

What's interesting ... Moscow, Idaho cops put out a bulletin the week before, asking everyone to be on the lookout for a white Hyundai Elantra, which Kohberger and his dad were driving. As you see, their car had Washington plates, and Washington is contiguous with Idaho.