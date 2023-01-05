Texas Fires Chris Beard After Felony Domestic Violence Arrest

Chris Beard is no longer the head coach of the Texas Longhorns basketball team -- the university just announced he has been fired from his position after his felony domestic violence arrest last month.

The team made the move official just minutes ago ... with athletic director Chris Del Conte saying, "This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately."

Del Conte acknowledged Rodney Terry for filling in as interim coach during Beard's suspension ... promoting him to acting head coach for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

"We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns," Del Conte added.

As we previously reported, Beard was arrested on December 12 ... after he was accused of strangling, throwing and biting his fiancée in their home. He was immediately suspended without pay.

The woman, Randi Trew, later apologized for her accusations ... saying Beard did not strangle her. She also did not refute Beard's claims that his actions were in self-defense.

"I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted," Trew said last month.

Beard -- a UT alum, who joined the program in 2021 -- went 34-14 in 48 games at Texas ... and is 176-74 overall.