Prince Harry Says He Was Probably Bigoted/Racist Before Meeting Meghan

Prince Harry says he was probably bigoted/racist before he met Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was railing on the British news media, telling "60 Minutes" how racist they were toward Meghan, and then turned things on himself, saying he too may have harbored racist feelings before meeting his wife.

Harry told Anderson Cooper, "I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

He went on to say there was a rocky right of passage for other female members of the royal family, but adding race into the equation was a whole different thing.

Harry said he had no idea news outlets would react to Meghan the way they did.

As for how Meghan changed him, he said, "Put it this way. I didn't see what I now see."

Harry has made allegations of racism against other royals, telling Oprah a senior member of his family worried about the color of Archie's skin ... though he did not specifically say who.