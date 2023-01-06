Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute to Late Husband

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is paying tribute to her late husband just one day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral with friends and family.

Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna's song "Lift Me Up" played in the background.

Allison writes, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

TMZ broke the story, Allison and Stephen's closest loved ones gathered Friday in Los Angeles for a private funeral. We're told a more public tribute will happen at a later date.

It was almost a month ago when tWitch died by suicide in a Los Angeles motel. Law enforcement sources told us he took an Uber to the location less than a mile from his home and turned off his phone so no one could contact him.