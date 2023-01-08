Dog the Bounty Hunter Lays Beth Chapman to Rest with Her Mother

Dog the Bounty Hunter is making sure his late wife Beth Chapman gets to reunite in the ever after with her beloved mother, who recently passed away.

A rep for Dog tells TMZ … Beth's mom, Bonnie Joan, died in November, and one of her final wishes was to be laid to rest with her daughter. Dog heard about the request and wanted to make it happen.

We're told Dog gave some of Beth's ashes to her sister Melinda, who also has their mom's ashes. The mother-daughter duo had a rocky relationship, but we're told they made sure to mend fences before Beth passed in 2019.

You'll recall, Beth died at 51, following a long battle with cancer -- and afterward Dog held a ceremony in Hawaii, where the couple lived part-time, to spread her ashes.

We're told he used ceremonial ashes for that ceremony, but some of Beth's actual remains have been spread in other places that were important to her.

