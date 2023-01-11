Eddie Murphy Jokes About Will Smith Oscars Slap in His Golden Globes Speech

Play video content NBC

Eddie Murphy is a stand-up comedian, first and foremost, which is why he was able to deliver wisdom and a huge laugh to the Golden Globes audience ... while reliving Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Eddie graciously accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards -- he really did thank almost every huge producer and director he worked with over his 40+ years in showbiz, but like we said ... he's a comedian, so he spiced up the speech with humor.

He wrapped up with a piece of advice to folks looking to achieve success and make it in Hollywood -- "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It's very simple, it's three things."

The first 2 drew plenty of laughs -- pay your taxes and mind your business -- but you've gotta watch the clip for #3, which brought down the house.

Even Will and Jada Pinkett Smith would have to laugh at the line and Eddie's delivery. Hell, Chris Rock would love it too.

In case you were living under a rock this year ... Will shocked the world by slapping Chris Rock right in the face during the Academy Awards after he'd made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.